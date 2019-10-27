Conor McGregor Believes Valentina Shevchenko Would ‘Spark’ Henry Cejudo In Fight

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor would lean towards Valentina Shevchenko if she were to face Henry Cejudo in an intergender fight.

Ever since winning the bantamweight title and becoming a two-division champion in the process, Cejudo has joked around by constantly calling out female fighters in an attempt to earn more gold.

One of his callouts was to women’s flyweight champion Shevchenko and the two have have even jokingly faced off against each other. While a real fight between the pair would likely never happen, it’s a debate nonetheless with mixed martial arts fans.

While most agree that a male fighter would usually always beat his female counterpart in the same division, McGregor picks Shevchenko to come out on top:

“I’d go Valentina Shevchenko,” McGregor said when asked of the matchup during his recent whiskey tour in Russia. “I tell you what, that Shevchenko, that woman – the Shevchenko sisters are phenomenal fighters. Valentina is unbelievable. One of the greatest female fighters there ever was.

“So I would say Valentina, with the length and the range and the dangerous strikes, would probably spark Henry.”

The Irishman is probably poking fun at Cejudo, but then again, who knows for sure?

Do you think Shevchenko could beat Cejudo in a fight?