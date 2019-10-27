Conor McGregor Beefs With Islam Makhachev Online

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor has recently been taking shots online at Khabib Nurmagomedov but has turned his attention to his teammate in Islam Makhachev.

McGregor was recently in Moscow, Russia to announce he was coming back on Jan. 18. The father of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abdulmanap, said the Irishman should fight Islam Makachev which McGregor didn’t agree with.

To Abdulmanap..

I respect your training methods and what you have done.

But I laugh at water boy and team nutritionist Islam Makhachev as an opponent.

I do not engage in sport combat with convicted steroid cheats.

It is your son Abdul! Your middle son.

I already got your eldest. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 26, 2019

Islam Makhachev then saw it and responded to the former two-weight world champion.

Yes, you more likely take fight with old man rather than another Dagestani smash your face https://t.co/j1TKgXeeqm — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) October 26, 2019

For Conor McGregor’s return, it has been mentioned that Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone is the frontrunner for it.

Islam Makhachev, meanwhile, has not fought since UFC 242 when he edged out a decision win over Davi Ramos. He was supposed linked to a bout with Kevin Lee, but the timelines did not line up.

