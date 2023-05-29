Recently making a surprise appearance inside the ring at a BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) event, former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has admitted he is not opposed to returning to the fighting arena in the future – to compete, in fact.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, drummed up headlines earlier this month, after he entered the ring at a BKFC event in Broomfield, Colorado – facing-off with former UFC welterweight, Mike Perry, following the Michigan native’s knockout win over former UFC middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold.

Conor McGregor welcomes transition to bare knuckle fighting in the future

Exiting the ring with a championship belt in tow, McGregor was pressed on whether or not he would be open to competing in the setting – claiming he would happily make the move, detailing how it would be very difficult to turn in a “snoozefest” – as opposed to boxing.

“I would do it,” Conor McGregor told Ariel Helwani during an interview with Matchroom Boxing. “Yes, I would do it, and I’d be happy to do it. It’s hard to get a boring fight in it, and it’s actually almost impossible for a boring ight to happen in it. And I’ll tell you why – no other discipline or sport can say that there’s a zero percent chance of having a boring fight.”

“Boxing can be a snoozefest,” Conor McGregor explained. “MMA can be a snoozefest – there’s no chance of a boring fight in bare knuckle because even if it is just a back-and-forth jab match, even a jab splits the skin. So from the split skin, cause panic in the ring, and the crowd rises, and there’s zero chance of a boring fight. So it’s interesting. I’d be up for it, for sure. Why not?”

Expected to make his Octagon return later this year in a welterweight fight against Michael Chandler, McGregor recently attended the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco over the weekend, with fans speculating that the Crumlin striker is far from fighting shape ahead of a potential December matchup.