Conor McGregor’s Surprise Appearance at Stadium Sparks Arsenal Security Investigation

UFC star Conor McGregor’s appearance at Emirates Stadium has led to concerns within Arsenal Football Club.

In case you haven’t noticed, Conor McGregor is a pretty eccentric guy. Whenever he’s in the news, you can bet he’s making headlines for some pretty interesting reasons. While the hope from many fans and pundits alike is that he’ll return to the cage sooner rather than later, it doesn’t seem as if that’s on the cards right now.

Instead, he’s living his best life. The MMA veteran is completing a variety of side quests and recently, one of the most intriguing saw him head to watch Arsenal at the Emirates in London.

After the game, he went on the pitch and began sparring with Gunners star Bukayo Saka in quite the moment. It wasn’t really clear as to whether or not Saka was enjoying it but either way, it made for quite the viral moment.

However, according to The Times, the incident may have rubbed a few people the wrong way.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are reportedly ANGRY with Conor McGregor and an investigation has been launched on how he was able to get on the pitch and “spar” with Bukayo Saka 😭 (via @TimesSport)pic.twitter.com/Ky7Xl14tZj — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) October 7, 2024

Arsenal not happy with Conor McGregor issue

According to the report, Arsenal are looking into introducing protocols on matchdays in the wake of Conor McGregor entering the pitch. He didn’t appear to have any clear authorization to do so, prompting far more questions than answers. With the likes of Mikel Arteta and company not being happy, likely due to the possibility of Saka getting injured, you’d have to think it’ll be a while before the Irishman gets to re-enact this kind of behavior.

Alas, it seems as if Saka is going to be just fine, whereas Conor will continue to live his life as the rich, successful fighter and businessman that he is.

In terms of the football, who knows where he’ll end up next? Maybe he’ll go back to the drawing board and try to get involved behind the scenes with Manchester United again.