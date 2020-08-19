Decorated knockout and submission artist, Carlos ‘The Natural Born Killer’ Condit looks set to make his his first Octagon outing since December 2018. The Albuquerque native is slated to meet with The Ultimate Fighter 11 middleweight winner, Court ‘The Crusher’ McGee on October 3. The event, billed as a ‘Fight Night’ showcase – is without a venue or location as of yet.

Condit, 36 – has dropped four consecutive losses since his memorable welterweight title challenge opposite, ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler back at UFC 195 in January of 2016. The former UFC interim 170-pound champion last featured at UFC 232, losing via a second-frame kimura to grappling ace, Michael Chiesa.

Twenty-eight fight veteran, McGee is also attempting to bring an end to a dissapointing losing run. The Utah native has dropped two losses, the most recent of which coming at UFC Fight Night Boston in a unanimous judging loss to Sean Brady. Condit announced the welterweight matchup on, The Buck and Dex podcast.

Condit was initially scheduled to make his Octagon return at UFC Fight Night D.C. last December opposite submisson-specialist, Mickey Gall. The Jackson-Wink MMA mainstay was forced from that tie after he suffered a detached retina.

Despite his recent woes, Condit has acheived a career laden with gold. The renowned finisher has managed to claim undisputed WEC gold, as well as an interim UFC welterweight championship. In highlight wins, Condit has bested the likes of Nick Diaz, Thiago Alves, Martin Kampmann, Dan Hardy, Rory MacDonald, and Jake Ellenberger.

Prior to his string of two defeats, first opposite the aforenoted, Brady, and then Dhiego Lima, the brother of Bellator welterweight best, Douglas – McGee took a judging win over Alex Garcia at UFC Fight Night Moncton in October 2018.

Back at the turn of the decade, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu purple belt managed to go all the way in TUF 11 – winning the middleweight tournament with a second-round rear-naked choke triumph over Kris McCray. Progressing to the final – McGee put away middleweight mainstay, Brad Tavares with a now patented rear-naked choke.

Who leaves the victor between these two welterweight veterans?