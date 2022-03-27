Prior to his alleged physical altercation with former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal last week, former interim division gold holder, Colby Covington paraded around Florida – displaying his new ‘King of Miami’ title after handing Masvidal a defeat back at UFC 272.

Covington, the #1 ranked welterweight contender, headlined UFC 272 against former training partner, Masvidal earlier this month in Las Vegas, Nevada – taking bragging rights against the Floridian with a unanimous decision triumph in rather straightforward fashion.

However, earlier this week, Miami Beach Police officers responded to an alleged altercation between both Covington and Masvidal outside Papi Steak, with Colby Covington suffering a fractured tooth, an abrasion to his wrist, and $15,000 worth of damage to his Rolex watch following an alleged attack from Masvidal without notice.

Colby Covington elected to press charges against Jorge Masvidal following the alleged attack

Masvidal was subsequently arrested later in the week, booked into Miami Beach Police Department where he was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief, two felony charges, for his part in an alleged attack on Covington.

The American Top Team mainstay is set to appear in court next month to answer the charges brought against him following an official arrest affidavit provided by Covington, however, has pleaded not guilty to the charges issued during his arrest and booking.

However, prior to the alleged attack on Monday night in Miami Beach, Colby Covington, who had been out to dinner at Papi Steak with members of the Nelk Boys, had appeared on a podcast with the YouTubers, showing off his new ‘King of Miami’ title belt.

When asked how he managed to procure the championship belt, Covington replied, “the people send it to you.” And the Clovis native insisted that he loved the city of Miami, calling it the “greatest city on earth”.

Before his unanimous decision victory against Masvidal, Covington, a trainee at MMA Masters, had unsuccessfully challenged for undisputed welterweight gold at UFC 268 back in November against Kamaru Usman – suffering a second career loss to the Auchi native.

