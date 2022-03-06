Colby Covington mocked the rap/pop superstar Drake for betting a quarter of a million dollars on Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal at UFC 272.

Drake is known for being a complete mush when it comes to sports betting. He is notorious for siding with the losing squad, and the “Drake curse” became a real thing after he backed multiple losers in a row.

Masvidal isn’t the first UFC fighter that he has “jinxed”. Drake also backed Conor McGregor at UFC 229 when he fought against Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship. Drake walked out with Conor McGregor sporting the Irish flag at the weigh-in of that fight.

Colby Covington had a laugh at Drake’s expense last night at the post-fight press conference

Covington made easy work of Masvidal at UFC 272, as he won by unanimous decision while barely losing a round. Masvidal only had a few instances where he held the upper hand, but could never capitalize. Those instances came few and far between as well. Covington’s pace and relentlessness was too much for Masvidal in the end.

“Let’s talk about all the money Drake lost tonight,” Covington said. “He needs to go back to selling those s—ty albums to make back the money. He should have went to America’s Pick of the Week by my bookie. I tried to give the people the pick of the week. I was America’s champ and I was America’s pick of the week. Drake, you suck at sports betting. Go back to your s—ty little albums and rapping.” (H/T MMAMania)

Colby Covington: Let's talk about all the money that Drake lost tonight…#UFC272

Masvidal wants to treat Drake to dinner when he is in Miami after losing the match and losing Drake all that money as well.

After Drake's big bet on Masvidal, Gamebred wants to make amends 😅 #UFC272



(via @GamebredFighter)

Covington was a heavy favorite in the match and any betting man would have advised against putting that amount of money on Masvidal, who has struggled against wrestlers mostly in his career (with the exception of Ben Askren). It’s safe to say Drake was upset after Masvidal lost.

