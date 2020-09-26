Welterweight contender Colby Covington has hit out at the “woke mob” who he says have failed in their attempts to cancel him.

Covington has found himself in hot water this week for comments he made post-fight at UFC Vegas 11. ‘Chaos’ picked up a fifth-round TKO win over former champion Tyron Woodley before he got into a heated debate with current 170lb king Kamaru Usman on live TV.

During the exchange Covington was heard bragging about receiving a call from President Donald Trump after his latest win before making what many believed to be racist comment about Usman.

“Who did you get a call from? Did you get a call from, freaking, your little tribe? Did they give you some smoke signals for you?” Covington shouted. “You’re a joke, Marty Fakenewsman!”

Covington has found himself in the firing line all week with fans and media members pressing the UFC to take action against the fight. The 32-year-old has been backed by UFC president Dana White who says he didn’t hear anything racist from Covington pre or post-fight at UFC Vegas 11. White also went on record to say the promotion will not censor Covington or any other fighter.

“These guys all have their own causes, things, they’re own beliefs,” he said. “We don’t muzzle anybody here. We let everybody speak their mind.

“I don’t know what he said that was racist. I don’t know if I heard anything racist that he said.”

Covington has now taken to social media to respond to the backlash that is coming his way. The very vocal Trump supporter did so in typical ‘Chaos’ fashion, he wrote.

“Nice try woke mob, but you can’t cancel Colby Covington Inc!!! 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 I speak for the Silent Majority and I’ll never back down. Have a problem snowflakes? Direct your complaints to the comment section below #AmericasChamp #PeoplesChamp #Trump2020 #MAGA #KeepAmericaGreat”

Do you think Colby Covington made racist remarks at UFC Vegas 11?