Colby Covington Explains Why He Accepted Robbie Lawler Fight

Colby Covington’s next Octagon appearance has been announced, and it comes as a bit of a surprise to mixed martial arts (MMA) fans.

He’ll headline UFC Newark opposite former welterweight king Robbie Lawler on August 3. UFC President Dana White has previously said that Covington would be the first to challenge newly-crowned welterweight king Kamaru Usman. However, Usman is dealing with an injury and won’t be ready to compete until later on this year.

With that being said, Covington took to Instagram to explain why he’ll be fighting Lawler instead, in a fight where he claims he’ll be ‘defending his title’:

“I have agreed to defend my title in my first defense against the last real champion this division has had. A bigger man and name than Marty Fakenewsman, The man Ben Asscream is terrified of and couldn’t beat. Living legend of combat sports @RuthlessRL.

“He’s a Former @ufc Champion, Hodge Trophy recipient and the only name big enough for me to face in a Primetime @espn Main Event Title Fight. America’s Champ always answers the call. See you in Newark.”

Covington opened up more on the situation during a recent interview with MMA Junkie, saying he accepted the fight with “Ruthless” right away (via MMA Fighting):

“I accepted right away,” Covington said. “Marty Fake Newsman, he’s out there faking injuries, who knows when he’s gonna fight again? He’s already been out for six or seven months. Who knows when he’ll be back. He’s making up different narratives and excuses each and every week. The show must go on. I’ve got to defend this title. I won this title and now it’s time to defend it.

“Robbie Lawler’s a very worthy champion. If you go on the street right now and you ask a thousand people who they know better . . . between Marty Fake Newsman and Robbie Lawler, who are they gonna pick? Exactly.

“He’s a bigger name, he’s a legend of the game, a true champion, a true fight friendly – he appeases the fans. He has an exciting style and I’m excited to get in there with him because it’s gonna be a war. It’s on ESPN, it’s prime time. No one is ready for the bright lights and the big cities like Colby Chaos Covington.”

Contrary to past opponents, Covington had nothing but good things to say about Lawler:

“Robbie is a bigger name,” Covington said. “He looked impressive in that fight with Ben Asscream. He’s a better dad than Ben Asscream, he’s a better fighter, he’s better looking. He just does everything better than Asscream, so I’m excited.

“It’s a big, big opportunity and I shine brightest in those big opportunities, so this is my chance to really show to the UFC and to ESPN who the real champ is and who is the face of the UFC and that’s what I plan on doing.”