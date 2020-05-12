Colby Covington Expecting Kamaru Usman Rematch On Fight Island

Spread the word!













Colby Covington is expecting his next fight to be a rematch with Kamaru Usman.

Covington hasn’t competed since his fifth-round TKO defeat to Usman in their UFC 245 headliner for the welterweight title. “Chaos” has made it very clear how he felt about the stoppage and has regularly campaigned for a rematch ever since.

And he believes there’s a very good chance his next fight will be a rematch for the title in July.

“Colby Covington fights Marty ‘Fake Newsman’ on Dana White’s Fight Island,” Covington told ESPN on Tuesday. “In July, what would usually be International Fight Week [in Las Vegas], on Fight Island. Let’s do it, baby. I’ll throw his dead body to the sharks when I’m done with it.”

Covington Only Targeting Certain Fighters

Covington appeared slated to fight Tyron Woodley in recent weeks only for the latter to now be moving ahead with a bout with Gilbert Burns. As for Usman, he was expected to defend his title against Jorge Masvidal later this year. However, UFC president Dana White recently spoke of another option for the latter.

No matter what happens, Covington — who has claimed to be in the gym everyday since his defeat to Usman — only plans on fighting certain opponents for it to be worth his time.

“I want my fight with Usman or ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal,” he added. “There are no other fights to make. I’ll just keep waiting, keep training. Every day that goes by, it’s only getting worse for my competition, I promise you that.”

Who do you think Covington will fight next?