Colby Covington Doesn’t Respect ‘Juiced Up’ Rafael Dos Anjos

Colby Covington has emerged as one of the more outspoken figures in mixed martial arts over the last few years, but ahead of his interim welterweight title fight with former 155-pound champion Rafael dos Anjos, which will serve as the co-main event of this weekend’s (June 9, 2018) UFC 225 in Chicago, he’s seemed to ramp up his trash talk.

In fact, on a recent edition of BJ Penn Radio, Covington implied that he has little respect for dos Anjos, whom he labeled as ‘juiced up’:

“He’s a juiced-up little lightweight,” he added. “He got melted by featherweights, so there’s not really much to respect about the guy. The guy, he’s not good at anything besides looking like a Frankenstein.”

Despite his five-fight UFC winning streak, some have doubted Covington due to the fact that he hasn’t faced a ton of top 170 pounders other than ex-title challenger Demian Maia, who Covington beat last October. Regardless, the American Top Team product appears to be focused on silencing his doubters:

“All the doubters, all the haters, all the people that have an irrelevant opinion from their mom’s basement eating Cheetos, they’re going to be getting their Cheeto fingers dirty on their keyboards ’cause they’re going to be fucking having the snowflake Armageddon after I melt RDA,” Covington said.

And as far as how he’s prepared to take out dos Anjos, Covington revealed that he’s been training closely with some of the top names in the sport:

“[One of] my main training partners has been Dustin Poirier,” he said. “There’s not a higher level look for boxing and stand-up striking than Dustin Poirier. I’ve got to give much love to him. He’s the next lightweight champ. And of course my best friend Jorge Masvidal. This guy’s always been with me every step of the way, to give me knowledge to always just be there as a good friend and help me improve on this journey. Then my head coach, Mike Brown, a lot of credit goes to him. He puts the game plans together and we go out and execute.”

Do you expect “Chaos” to leave Chicago with a belt strapped around his waist?