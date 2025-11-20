Colby Covington Confident He is the One to “Solve” the Khamzat Chimaev Puzzle

Colby Covington has asserted that Khamzat Chimaev is an “easier” puzzle to solve, and he knows exactly how to dethrone the newly minted UFC middleweight kingpin.

Chimaev, the Chechen phenom, dethroned then-champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 by unanimous decision. He dominantly won the championship, with 21 minutes and 40 seconds of control time, 529 strikes, and 12 takedowns.

‘Borz’ is a puzzle no one in the UFC middleweight division has been able to solve so far. However, Covington, who has lost three of his last four fights and loves to play the heel, believes he knows how to counter Chimaev’s pressure and immaculate ground game. In a recent interview with Helen Yee Sports, when asked about who ‘Chaos’ thinks is an easier puzzle to solve between Islam Makhachev and Chimaev, he said:

“Probably Islam because Khamzat’s so gas-heavy. He’s full throttle all the time. So he’s susceptible to gassing in fights. You’ve seen it in the [Gilbert] Burns fight. You’ve seen it in the [Kamaru] Usman fight. He was gassing that third round. So I think if you can really stuff his takedowns, he gets a little anxious and doesn’t fight very good. So, I think Khamzat would be a little easier to solve.”

Check out Colby Covington’s comments about Khamzat Chimaev below (3:23):

Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Pereira agree to grapple

After Alex Pereira reclaimed his UFC light heavyweight strap by stopping Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320, Chimaev called out ‘Poatan.’ However, the Brazilian didn’t accept the call-out and instead later uploaded a video, challenging ‘Borz’ to a grappling match under the UFC BJJ banner, the profits of which will go to charity. Chimaev verbally agreed to the call-out by writing on Instagram:

“Let’s go, I can submit you both same night 🦾”

Check out Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev’s comments below:

‘Poatan’ wants to fight Jon Jones next and has expressed interest in moving up to heavyweight.