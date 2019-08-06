Colby Covington Aims To Be First-Ever Simultaneous UFC & WWE Champ

Spread the word!













If you’re a fan of professional wrestling, you likely recognized Colby Covington’s walkout song over the weekend.

“Chaos” walked out to WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle’s longtime theme, as chants of “You Suck,” the same chants fans across the world chanted at Angle over the years, rang throughout the Prudential Center. Covington would eventually leave Newark with a lopsided unanimous decision win over former UFC welterweight king Robbie Lawler.

Now, he’s expected to challenge Kamaru Usman for the 170-pound strap next. Unfortunately, an injury to his eye could delay the contest. Despite that, speaking on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” this week, Covington opened up a bit more about walking out to Kurt Angle’s WWE theme.

Covington noted he got his American Top Team (ATT) teammate and WWE star Bobby Lashley to get Angle’s blessing for Covington to use the theme. He also teased a meeting with professional wrestling billionaire tycoon Vince McMahon, revealing his aspirations to become a simultaneous UFC and WWE champion.

“Absolutely man, that was the greatest walkout in the history of this sport, second to none,” Covington said. “The energy and the electricity going through the arena when I walked out to that song was just amazing. And I got to give a big shout out to Kurt Angle, for giving me the blessing to be able to use that song, was so generous of him.

“I’m very thankful to him. And also to Bobby Lashley for asking Kurt Angle if I could have the blessing to use his song. So big thank you to those guys, and Vince McMahon I’m going to see you soon man. I’m getting that WWE belt and I’m going to have this UFC belt. I’m going to be a two-sport World Champion.”

Brock Lesnar is the only ever athlete who has bounced back-and-forth from WWE and the UFC while working for both companies at the same time. However, Lesnar has never held both a WWE and UFC title simultaneously. Covington has yet to sit down with UFC brass to determine if he’d be allowed to cross over but believes the Las Vegas-based promotion recognizes good business when they see it.

“We haven’t had that sit down talk yet, but I think they’re gonna realize it’s good for business,” Covington said. “To be able to cross over and go back-and-forth. I mean, Brock Lesnar did it, so why can’t I do it?”

As for the Kurt Angle theme, Covington confirmed it will be his new regular walkout song in the UFC moving forward.

“Nah, that’s going to be my new song,” Covington admitted. “Everybody knows I’m the most handyman in all of sports. I mean, it’s just so fitting for me, you know? Just hearing the crowd yell, “You suck! You suck!” There’s nothing more American than that. And what I represent, you know, being a Trump supporter, everybody hates us. Everybody hates a winner. So I’m going to give them what they want.”

What do you think about Covington’s WWE aspirations?