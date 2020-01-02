Coach: Jacare Souza Will Continue Fighting At Middleweight & Light Heavyweight

Spread the word!













Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza is not done at 205 pounds, despite his return to middleweight to face Uriah Hall at UFC 249 in April.

Souza dropped a decision loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC Sao Paulo this past November in his light heavyweight debut. Now, he’ll return to middleweight, but according to his coach, Josuel Distak, who recently spoke to MMA Fighting, Souza will continue to fight at both weight classes moving forward.

“‘Jacare’ will continue fighting in both divisions,” Distak said. “He will do special fights at 205, and go after the belt at 185. We still dream about fighting for the Ultimate Fighting belt. ‘Jacare’ still has that dream, and it’s hard to stop someone that has a dream. That’s our goal, to fight in both divisions. Wherever the exciting fights are, that’s where we’re going.”

As for his performance against Blachowicz, Distak says there’s no doubt in his mind Souza should’ve been given the nod for the split decision win. He feels his fighter was the more aggressive combatant on the night, and doesn’t believe Blachowicz wanted to fight.

“He fought well against a guy that was knocking everyone out,” Distak said. “(Blachowicz) did not want to fight ‘Jacare’. It was a split decision, and I thought we won that fight. It was a close, technical fight, but ‘Jacare’ was more aggressive. There’s no doubt in my mind that Ronaldo won that fight.”

What do you think about Souza fighting at both middleweight and light heavyweight?