Poirier’s Coach Explains Difference Maker In Beating Max Holloway

Dustin Poirier put on a spectacular performance with his victory over Max Holloway at UFC 236.

Poirier managed to take home a unanimous decision win over “Blessed” to win the interim 155-pound title. According to ATT coach Dyah Davis, who recently spoke to BJPenn.com, Poirier’s power was a major difference maker in the match-up:

“Yeah without a doubt,” Davis said. “What’s crazy is with Dustin, his stamina threshold is crazy. He can go long and still have power late. Most guys tend to fade with their power once they start to get a little fatigued, once the stamina decreases so does the power.

“But Dustin gets stronger as the fight goes on so we knew it was gonna be a good fight for him. Especially with five rounders, we always look forward to it. He’s been scheduled for five rounders but never actually went the distance. We always knew he could sustain that power late.”

“The Diamond” is now expected to face Khabib Nurmagomedov in a unification bout this September at the UFC 242 pay-per-view (PPV) in Abu Dhabi. Khabib hasn’t fought since last October when he submitted Conor McGregor at UFC 229. He’s currently serving a suspension for his involvement in the post-fight brawl that occurred at the show.