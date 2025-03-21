Does CM Punk need to win the world title again?

CM Punk is having a fantastic run during this second stage of his WWE career, and many are already asking the question: will he capture the WWE championship or world heavyweight championship again before retiring?

Between his feuds with Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre and even Roman Reigns to an extent, CM Punk has been able to prove that he still has what it takes to thrive at the elite level. After the injury he sustained following the 2024 Royal Rumble, many wondered whether or not he was done for good – but clearly, that isn’t the case.

At WrestleMania 41, the popular opinion seems to be that CM Punk will face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in some kind of triple threat match. That isn’t confirmed, but it seems to be what they’re shooting for.

Regardless of whether or not you’re interested in that, there’s no denying that CM Punk needs to be involved in a world title feud before he hangs them up. But does he need to win it?

CM Punk continues to thrive

To be honest, in our view, the answer is no. CM Punk’s story doesn’t revolve around belts like John Cena’s does, and he has a series of personal feuds that he could lean back on if he chooses to do so. What we’re interested in is seeing what kind of opponents he’ll target.

So far, there have been a lot of established guys that he’s been embroiled with. Punk worked with a lot of newcomers and young stars in his AEW days and if he goes down that route, that would also make a lot of sense.

Beyond everything else, though, we just want to appreciate having CM Punk around again – because you never know when his last match is going to be in WWE.