CM Punk Victorious In Court Case Days Before UFC 225

CM Punk was victorious even before stepping into the Octagon under the UFC banner.

With his next pro-MMA fight just days away, Punk, real name Phil Brooks, had to undergo a different kind of fight. For those who may have been unaware of this ongoing legal situation, it has been years in the making.

There was a lawsuit that pitted CM Punk and Colt Cabana against WWE doctor Chris Amann.

The WWE doctor brought the lawsuit forward due to the comments Punk made during an appearance on Cabana’s “Art of Wrestling” podcast from November of 2014 about Amann and Punk not receiving proper treatment of a “lump” on his backside while in the WWE.

The jury ruled that they are in favor of Punk and Cabana on all counts filed by Amann on Tues., June 5, 2018. The kicker is that the WWE doctor was looking for about $4 million for defamation among other things. That means he wanted $1 per download of the podcast.

At the time of the podcast, Punk believed that the lump was a staph infection.

UFC President Dana White is giving former WWE champion and current UFC welterweight fighter another shot in the promotion as he is set to take on Mike Jackson at the upcoming UFC 225 pay-per-view event.

Punk made his UFC debut in a welterweight bout against Mickey Gall back at the UFC 203 pay-per-view event in September of 2016.

As seen in the fight, Gall dominated Punk and submitted him in just minutes in the very first round. This fight also marked Punk’s pro-MMA debut.

In the past, the problem with Punk fighting in the UFC was finding him an opponent. However, there was speculation that Punk could fight part-time fighter and media member, who fought Gall under the UFC banner.

UFC 225 pay-per-view event is slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET.