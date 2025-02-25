Can CM Punk use The Rock to vault into world title opportunity?

While mixed martial arts is at the forefront of the conversation at LowKick, we thought we’d use former UFC star CM Punk as a way to enter a different domain – the world of professional wrestling.

For those of you who are fans of professional wrestling, and more specifically WWE, you’ll know that CM Punk is one of six men who will enter the Elimination Chamber match this weekend in Toronto. If he wins, he’ll earn a crack at the WWE championship – which means a showdown with Cody Rhodes.

However, things may take a turn on the same evening, with Rhodes being set to answer The Rock’s request for him to be “his” champion, and essentially sell his soul to ‘The Final Boss’. For CM Punk, however, we think this could turn out to be the perfect way to slot him into a brand new heel role as the corporate world champion.

Will CM Punk be the perfect guy to turn?

For CM Punk, his whole focus has been on finally main eventing WrestleMania. If he wins at Elimination Chamber, that’s exactly what he’ll do. Alas, while Cody may well be contemplating a turn to the dark side, something about him teaming up with The Rock just doesn’t feel right.

So instead, why not go with a good old fashioned swerve? Have Rhodes turn down the deal from The Rock, who will then attempt to unleash the new Bloodline on ‘The American Nightmare’. CM Punk wins the Chamber, then goes on to face Rhodes in Las Vegas at Mania 41.

On that night, CM Punk finally signs a deal with the devil, revealing himself as the man who has teamed up with The Rock to become his corporate champion. Sure, it may seem like a cheap way out to some, but to us, it feels like the perfect storm that’s been brewing for a while now.