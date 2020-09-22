Recent winner, Jessica-Rose Clark returned to the win column at UFC Fight Night Vegas 11 in some controversial fashion over the weekend – scoring a final round knockout win over Sarah Alpar. In a performance which seen her overlooked for a post-fight bonus by the promotion, the Australian posted an image of her bank account statement, detailing a $17.70 sum after her Octagon walk on Saturday.

The 32-year-old managed to score a brutal knockdown opposite Alpar in the final round, seemingly breaking the latter’s nose with a knee at the fence. With Alpar slumping to the Octagon canvas as the knee was initiated – referee Chris Tognoni called a halt to the action.

After consulting the video replay, Tognoni determined that Alpar wasn’t in fact a downed opponent when the knee landed, but instead of calling off the right altogether in favour of a knockout win over Clark – he restarted the contest, asking Alpar if she was able to continue. Landing another barrage at the fence, Clark finally scored a stoppage win – with promotional leader, Dana White criticising the referee afterward, calling for a review of the system.

The victory marked Clark’s first win since a string of two losses to TUF 28 finalist, Pannie ‘Banzai’ Kianzad, and recent flyweight title challenger, Jessica ‘Evil’ Eye. Posting on her official Twitter after the confirmation of post-fight bonuses – Clark shared an image of a bank statement, detailing a sum of $17.70. “A bonus would’ve been nice Uncle Dana (White). I’ll do better next time #UFCVEGAS11“.

Receiving post-fight bonuses; Khamzat Chimaev with his seventeen second knockout of Gerald Meerschaert, Mackenzie Dern with her armbar win over Randa Markos, Randy Costa with his head kick of Journey Newson, and Damon Jackson with his upset win over Mirsad Bektić.

Improving to 10-6 (1) professionally, and 3-2 under the UFC’s banner – the 32-year-old added Alpar to prior wins over ‘Rowdy’ Bec Rawlings, and a high-profile decision win over recent Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship signee, Paige ’12 Gauge’ VanZant.