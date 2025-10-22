Ciryl Gane Feels No Pressure Against Tom Aspinall After Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou

UFC star Ciryl Gane isn’t feeling too much pressure heading into his blockbuster UFC 321 main event this weekend.

On Saturday night, Ciryl Gane will compete in the main event of UFC 321. He will be challenging Tom Aspinall for the UFC heavyweight championship, and also Gane is certainly a live underdog, many believe that Aspinall has what it takes to defeat Ciryl and firmly establish himself as one of the best heavyweights in all of mixed martial arts.

As we know, though, Ciryl Gane has been in this position twice before. He took on Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou in separate title fights and while the Ngannou one was closer than the Jon blowout, both results ended the same way – Gane’s opponent getting their hand raised, with Ciryl leaving the arena without a world title around his waist.

Some may believe that the Frenchman is facing even more pressure now as a result of those two past failures. Ciryl Gane, however, has a completely different point of view.

Ciryl Gane isn’t feeling the pressure ahead of UFC 321

“The pressure is less this time, for sure. I remember my first big fight against Francis Ngannou — the storytelling, the media, everything around it was huge. And then there was Jon Jones — still a big fight but a little less noise. For Tom, there’s less pressure again. I feel calmer, more focused.”

Gane knows that if he isn’t able to defeat Tom Aspinall and claim the gold, that could serve as the definitive end of his championship aspirations.

Alas, this is the heavyweight division we’re talking about here, and anything can happen. All we can hope for is that both men bring their very best and really try to put on a show in the main event of a pretty underrated card.