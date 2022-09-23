Ciaran Clarke lands stunning come from behind submission win over Rafael Hudson – Bellator 285 Highlights

Ciaran Clarke
Drogheda fan-favorite, Ciaran Clarke continues his knack of rallying at the 3Arena in front of a partisan crowd in the capital, this time rebounding from an opening round knockdown to eventually force a submission win over short-notice opponent, Rafael Hudson at Bellator 285.

Clarke, who entered fight week boasting an undefeated 5-0 professional record, was also scheduled to land himself a fight with Georges Sanu, however, the pairing was shelved during the week with unknown Brazilian newcomer, Hudson replacing Sanu.

Surprising Clarke and the entire 3Arena reception, Hudson managed to score a knockdown on the former in the opening frame, however, the Straight Blast Gym staple managed to rally as in almost patented fashion — forcing grappling scrambles on cue throughout the second and third round.

In a third round grappling exchange, Clarke managed to secure hooks and then transitioned to a body triangle, eventually forcing a tap from Hudson as the onlooking crowd erupted at the Drogheda man’s victory.

Below, catch the highlights from Ciaran Clarke’s submission win against Rafael Hudson

