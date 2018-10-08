Chuck Liddell Rips UFC 229 Brawl Involving Khabib & McGregor

Chuck Liddell rips the massive brawl that Khabib Nurmagomedov started at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event.

Brawl

Following the main event fight, Khabib went flying out of the Octagon and got into a brawl with some of Conor McGregor’s teammates including his training partner Dillon Danis.

After this incident, there were several fighters who took to the power of social media to voice their displeasure with it. One of those names is former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell, who went off in a rant. According to the MMA Legend, both fighters are to blame as well as the UFC.

Chuck Liddell Rips

“Incredible performance by both fighters, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. But to end it like they did was a huge embarrassment to the sport. We (fighters)are sportsmen and champions and we should hold ourselves to a higher standard. We owe it to our fans and the sport itself. I don’t know when things started turning into some kind of sh*t show?!!!”

He Continues

Liddell continued by saying that the UFC should be held accountable for this due to their lack of decision to punish McGregor back in April.

“Unfortunately, when you allow more and more B.S. during weigh ins and outside of fights; You only slap fighters on the wrist for acting like barbarians and then offer them bigger contracts and reward them for this behavior. There is no penalty for their actions and it condones this type of behavior and consequently our sport loses its sacred respect.”

Who Is Wrong

Liddell already has his next fight booked as he’ll fight his arch-rival Tito Ortiz will beat him come fight night. They have already agreed to do a trilogy fight. Liddell made another post where he brought up how both sides were wrong.

“Both sides were in the wrong here! However, this is what you should expect when you start to reward fighters for this kind of behavior and when you use a video of a bus attack to promote a fight. Oh and btw look who threw the first punch inside the ring before “he got jumped unprovoked” This UFC is not what we old timers built with our blood and sweat! It’s unacceptable!”

Fighting Again

The final post that Liddell made was about how he intends to remind the MMA world that fighting is about respect and sportsmanship.

“First week of training camp down and 7 weeks to go. I can’t wait to fight November 24th coming back to the sport I love to show everyone what this sport is all about.”

The two MMA Legends are slated to meet for a third fight at an event that goes down on November 24, 2018, inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. This show will air live on pay-per-view event. More fights for the main and undercard of this show will be announced in the coming weeks.