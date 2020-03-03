Chuck Liddell Officially Retired From MMA, Keen On Pro Wrestling Career

Spread the word!













Former light-heavyweight king Chuck Liddell has confirmed he is done with fighting in MMA but says he would be interested in starting a career in professional wrestling.

Speaking to TMZ Sports Liddell said he is retired “for now” and would like to explore opportunities in other sports should they present themselves.

“I’m officially retired right now…for now,” said Liddell.

“I’d still do WWE. I’d still do pro wrestling that would be a lot of fun. I’d like that.

“I’m impressed by the stuff those guys do. They do some crazy stuff off the ropes you know.”

The 50-year-old first retired from MMA in 2010 after suffering three consecutive knockout defeats against Rashad Evans, Maurico ‘Shogun’ Rua and Rich Franklin.

Eight-years later he launched an unexpected and ill-advised comeback fight against long-time rival Tito Ortiz. The pair had met twice previously with ‘Iceman’ Liddell coming out victorious in both bouts.

Liddell scored the KO win in the first fight which took place at UFC 247 in 2004. Two years later he again took out Ortiz. This time getting the finish in round three to defend his light-heavyweight belt.

The trilogy fight was put on by Golden Boy Promotions who were making there first foray into mixed martial arts. Liddell – Ortiz III headlined the card that took place on November 24 2018 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

In the fight Liddell looks stiff and every bit of his 48 years of age. The still active Ortiz secured a knockout win inside one round as many had expected he would.

Any further MMA comeback is surely off the cards after his last performance. Even if he wanted to no respectable promotion would sign Liddell and no moral governing body would license him.

Do you think Chuck Liddell could transition into professional wrestling?