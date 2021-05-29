Chuck Liddell expects to be ducked by Jake Paul after calling out the YouTuber turned professional boxer.

The internet celebrity transitioned to boxing in 2020 and has looked good against extremely poor opposition. Paul stopped fellow YouTuber AnESONGib in his first bout before picking up a highlight-reel knockout against former NBA player, Nate Robinson, on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

In April, the 24-year-old squared off against an actual fighter for the first time, albeit a retired MMA fighter best known for his elite-level wrestling skills and lack of hands – Ben Askren. Paul scored a first-round TKO win and continued to call out several high-profile UFC fighters.

A couple of weeks back Liddell suggested that he wants to fight Paul. The UFC legend said, “I’m ready anytime for that clown” when a fan asked if somebody in the MMA world could shut up the YouTuber.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Liddell claimed the fight is unlikely to take place due to the simple fact Paul is not on his level.

“He’s not good enough to fight me,” the 51-year-old said of Jake Paul

“It just doesn’t make sense for him,” Liddell added. “None of it makes sense for this guy. He’s going to risk getting hurt like that?”

Liddell will officiate the upcoming celebrity boxing match between pop star Aaron Carter and former NBA champion Lamar Odom on June 11 in Atlantic City.

‘The Iceman’ says he’ll continue in the role of official until the right amount of money is offered for his return to fighting.

“I’m going to stick around reffing them for a while,” Liddell said. “We’ll see if something happens, you never know. If they offer enough money or something, I’m always down to fight.”

Do you think Chuck Liddell would be a good opponent for Jake Paul?