Chuck Liddell Opens Up On Tito Ortiz Trilogy Fight

Chuck Liddell further opens up about his latest performance which came against former fellow UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz. In the fight, Ortiz evaded almost every attack with ease before he stopped Liddell with a violent right hand. Since Liddell retired from the sport of MMA eight years ago, Ortiz fought nine times. After the fight, Ortiz made it known that he doesn’t think Liddell should have even accepted this fight.

Chuck Liddell On Reason He Came Back

Liddell recently issued a prepared statement on Instagram where he gave his reasoning as to why he decided to come out of retirement.

“These past few months for me were a lot more than a fight against Tito,” Liddell said (H/T to MMAJunkie). “It’s really been about my own personal journey and challenge. Martial arts has been my life for 36 years. I felt lost without it. It’s always kept me centered and helped me find my focus. I wish the outcome of the fight was different. I never wanted to disappoint anyone or let anyone down. But this fight was more about pushing my limitations and getting me back to a place to find my purpose. And for that, I have no regrets.”

The former UFC light heavyweight champion also gave some motivational words to those who need it. More specially, those who are battling with self-doubt and mental/emotional hurdles.

“Even if no one else understands, know that everyone’s path is different,” Liddell said. “And you cannot achieve success without failure. To me, MMA is more than these wars in the cage. It’s about showing our fans how to live life like a true fighter and champion inside and outside of the cage. After all has been said and done, my calling is much bigger than this.”

At the end of the statement, he closed out his statement by stating that he wanted his supports to congratulate his former rival for his performance.