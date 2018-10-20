Chris Weidman vs. Jacare Official For UFC 230

Chris Weidman vs. Jacare is official for UFC 230.

The fight became a clear replacement possibility for the co-main event of November 3’s UFC 230 from New York City late this afternoon. News arrived that Weidman’s original opponent Luke Rockhold was forced off the card with a long list of concerning injuries.

Thankfully, several top middleweights were fighting on the card. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, David Branch, Derek Brunson and Israel Adesanya were all technically available.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto just reported Dana White confirmed Weidman will face longtime veteran Souza on the card:

Weidman vs. Jacare is done, per Dana White. UFC trying to keep David Branch, who was scheduled to fight Jacare, on the card. Jared Cannonier is a possibility, but not done. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 20, 2018

Weidman was steadfast in his commitment to stay on the card. He issued the following statement predicting he would stay on the card just as he has:

I am focused on this fight. I’ll be at MSG on Nov 3. Doesn’t matter who they put in front of me. I’m getting my belt back. My management and ufc will figure the rest out. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) October 19, 2018

Weidman was right in this instance, and he’s gotten the biggest possible fight available as a result.