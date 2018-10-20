Chris Weidman vs. Jacare Official For UFC 230

By
Mike Drahota
-
SHARE
Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Weidman vs. Jacare is official for UFC 230.

The fight became a clear replacement possibility for the co-main event of November 3’s UFC 230 from New York City late this afternoon. News arrived that Weidman’s original opponent Luke Rockhold was forced off the card with a long list of concerning injuries.

Thankfully, several top middleweights were fighting on the card. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, David Branch, Derek Brunson and Israel Adesanya were all technically available.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto just reported Dana White confirmed Weidman will face longtime veteran Souza on the card:

Weidman was steadfast in his commitment to stay on the card. He issued the following statement predicting he would stay on the card just as he has:

Weidman was right in this instance, and he’s gotten the biggest possible fight available as a result.

NEXT: Luke Rockhold Reveals Long List Of UFC 230 Injuries

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR