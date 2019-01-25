Chris Weidman Underwent ‘Unexpected Surgery’ On Wednesday

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is in good spirits after undergoing an unexpected neck surgery yesterday.

Earlier today Weidman revealed via social media that he had a “disk replacement surgery.” Not much is known of the former champion’s procedure as of now, however, the Long Islander appears to be in good spirits.

“Kind of an unexpected neck surgery yesterday,” Weidman wrote. “I’ll explain soon, but I’m all good, and I’ll be healthy soon.”

Weidman also shared some additional photos as well as a video where he had to “take drain out of neck .”

This is the second surgery for the former middleweight titleholder in the last three years. He had previously undergone surgery in June 2016 to fix a herniated disk.

The “All American” last competed at UFC 230. He was winning his fight until he got caught by Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in the final round. That loss was Weidman’s fourth in his last five outings.

Weidman’s immediate future is unclear. Soon after the loss to Souza, he stated he wanted to get right back to action. This surgery, however, will likely delay the “All American’s” return to the Octagon.