Chris Weidman Open To Facing More Light Heavyweights Before Jon Jones Clash

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is open to having more than one light heavyweight contest before getting a crack at Jon Jones.

Weidman becomes the latest to move up to light heavyweight when he takes on Dominick Reyes in the UFC Boston headliner on October 18. Many former middleweights have recently moved up and received title shots with a few wins at 205.

However, given the ranking of Reyes along with Weidman’s credentials, it’s possible that just the one win at UFC Boston could guarantee him the next title shot. Facing Jones has been one of the Long Island native’s goals for a while as well.

However, Weidman is also perfectly fine with having to face a couple more opponents before colliding with “Bones”:

“It could be,” Weidman responded on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday when asked if one win at light heavyweight could give him a shot at Jones. “Obviously I have different goals at 205. To fight Jon Jones is one of them, to win the belt is one of them. But I got Dominick Reyes to focus on. I feel like the rest will take care of itself.

“I’m not in a rush. I feel healthy, I feel strong. I got a tough opponent ahead of me where if I go out there and do what I believe I can do, it’s going to speak for itself. So if I have to fight a couple more after that, that’s fine too. We’ll see what happens but I’m ready for anybody.”

