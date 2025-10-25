Hamdy Abdelwahab Brutalizes Chris Barnett in Dominant Decision Victory – UFC 321 Highlights

Hamdy Abdelwahab delivered an absolutely dominant, albeit lackluster, performance against Chris Barnett at UFC 321.

Abdelwahab wasted no time shooting in, tackling Barnett to the mat, and unleashing some nasty ground and pound shots less than a minute into the first round.

Barnett managed to fight his way back up multiple times, but Abdelwahab returned him to the mat with relative ease. Taking his opponent’s back, Abdelwahab landed a blatant elbow to the back of Barnett’s head, prompting referee Marc Goddard to pause the contest.

Bloodied up and clutching the back of his head, the cageside physician was called in to check Barnett. Goddard deducted a point from Abdelwahab, and the fight was restarted once Barnett felt he was ready to continue.

Abdelwahab kept the remainder of the round standing, landing some solid elbows while upright. Barnett responded with a cracking right hand that caught Abdelwahab on the chin, though it wasn’t enough to mitigate the damage he’d been dealt.

Abdelwahab went right back to the wrestling in round two, taking down Barnett and absolutely dominating him. But despite outlanding Barnett by more than 80 strikes, Abdelwahab still couldn’t put the American away, sending us to the final stanza.

It was more of the same in the third, with Abdelwahab landing a big right hand before putting Barnett on the mat once again. A lack of action prompted Goddard to stand up both fighters with two minutes to go. Abdelwahab went right back to his grappling, riding Barnett for the remainder of the round and mercifully sending us to the scorecards after 15 very unenthusiastic minutes.

Official Result: Hamdy Abdelwahab def. Chris Barnett via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-27, 29-27).

