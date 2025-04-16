Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards – Odds and Match preview

Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards is set for April 26, 2025, at UFC Fight Night in Kansas City. This women’s bantamweight bout features two fighters looking to climb the division ranks and gain momentum in one of the UFC’s most competitive weight classes.

Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards – Odds

Joselyne Edwards is the betting favorite over Chelsea Chandler for their upcoming UFC bantamweight fight. Most major sportsbooks list Edwards at around -205 to -238, while Chandler is the underdog at roughly +170 to +195. This means a $100 bet on Joselyne Edwards would return about $148 total if she wins, while a $100 bet on Chandler would return about $295 if she pulls off the upset.

These odds, as you can study at mdbetting.com, have remained fairly steady, with Joselyne Edwards holding favorite status since the matchup was announced. There hasn’t been significant movement to suggest a major shift in public or bookmaker sentiment so far. In terms of likely outcomes, the most common betting markets expect this fight to go the distance, with a decision being the favored method of victory. Edwards is known for her striking and often wins by outpointing opponents, while Chandler’s grappling could make it hard for either fighter to finish early.

Chandler is known for her aggressive, pressure-heavy style. She typically looks to close the distance, use her physicality, and take the fight to the ground, where she can use her grappling and ground-and-pound. Chandler’s background is rooted in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and she often seeks submissions if she can get her opponent down.

Edwards, by contrast, is a rangy striker with a kickboxing base. She uses her reach well, favoring long punches and kicks to keep opponents at bay. Her main strength is her striking volume and movement. Some fans and observers feel that Edwards has untapped potential, especially if she can further develop her grappling and overall fight IQ.

A win could push either Chandler or Edwards closer to a top-15 ranking and open the door to bigger matchups in the women’s bantamweight division. For Chandler, a victory would reinforce her reputation as a tough, rising contender. For Edwards, it would be a chance to prove she can put it all together and make a run toward the top of the division.

This matchup pits Chandler’s grappling and forward pressure against Edwards’ striking and reach. The winner will take a meaningful step forward in a division that’s always looking for new contenders.