Check Out Tyron Woodley’s Cringe-Worthy Rap Video ‘Blow’

If you thought UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley failed at his first attempt at rap superstardom, wait until you see his newest video entitled, ‘Blow.”

Woodley’s first single called “I’ll beat yo a**” was largely received as a failure. To be fair, “Blow”, looks to be another rapper named 4K’s track as Woodley just makes a guest appearance near the end of the video.

The video gets a D for originality as the director has taken a page from the rap greats before him employing well-endowed strippers to shake their backsides as Woodley and another bloke bob in the background. (Watch the video below):

Woodley will defend his welterweight title against Kamaru Usman at the stacked UFC 235 pay-per-view on March 2. That is unless the budding rap mogul has another video to shoot.