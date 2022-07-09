Snapping a four-fight run for the first time since his second Octagon tenure began, Chase Sherman manages to stop Jared Vanderaa with a series of third round strikes at the fence on the main card of UFC Vegas 58.

Sherman, who now manages to improve to 16-10 as a professional, had suffered four consecutive defeats to Andrei Arlovski, Parker Porter, Jake Collier, Alexander Romanov prior to his Octagon return against Vanderaa.

Wobbling the challenger at the fence in the third frame, Sherman had Vanderaa on skids before eventually dropping and then stopping the Washington native as referee, Mark Smith jumped in.

Landing four wins in his two UFC stints combined, Sherman defeated Rashad Coulter, Damian Grabowski, Ike Villanueva, and now Vanderaa.

Below, catch highlights from Chase Sherman’s victory over Jared Vanderaa