In the UFC 262 main event, we will crown a new lightweight champion. Will it be Charles Oliveira or Michael Chandler? Let’s see who the LowKickMMA staff are picking.

Jordan Ellis: This is such a great fight. Finally, we’ll crown a new lightweight king at UFC 262. I know people don’t like the fact Michael Chandler is getting a title shot tonight but I think he might just win. I believe he can use the wrestling to bring down Charles Oliveira’s hands and go upstairs with big punches that could close the show.

Prediction: Michael Chandler

Maria Morales: It’s not often that I will admit to being a homer for a fighter, but Charles Oliveira is the real deal and who I believe will walk away “and new.” Oliveira has been on a tear since his lost to Paul Felder back in 2017. Mounting an impressive eight-fight win streak, Oliveira has got finishes both on the feet and on the ground. Chandler comes into this match up on a three-fight win streak with a masterful dismantling of Dan Hooker in his UFC debut. He’s incredibly dangerous and truly can get it with just one punch. That said, this fight should be immensely entertaining to watch, but in the end I believe that the combination Oliveira’s speed and reach advantages will be enough to get the job done.

Prediction: Charles Oliveira

Harry O’Connor: This is a really hard fight to call. You’re looking at a Michael Chandler who just decimated Dan Hooker, who was fighting off the back of a FOTY performance against Dustin Poirier (the same Poirier who knocked out McGregor.) And then you have Charles Oliveira who looks unbeatable at the moment, it’s really tough to call and I wish I had more of Chandler in the UFC to go off. I think we will be in for an electric fight, both fighters can mix it up on the feet and on the ground but I think Oliveira might opt to take the fight to the ground when he can and I think he might get a submission in the middle of the fight. I’m going to pick Charles Oliveira to win via submission in the third round.

Prediction: Charles Oliveira

Alex Lough: Charles Olivera’s run up the ladder fascinates me like nothing else in the sport. Here’s a guy who is fighting for a UFC title 27 fights into his organizational career. That’s a longer run than Bisping had before getting his title shot. The difference is Olivera seemed like a guy who had all the physical tools, but lacked the intangibles and things you supposedly couldn’t teach or learn. And then he learned them! I could go on for hours. As for the fight, I think ‘Do Bronx’ takes it. Chandler is at his best when he’s rushing in on his opponents with his wrestling or power shots; both those paths lead him to running into the buzzsaw that is Olivera. His striking in the clinch is sick, and his ground game unmatched. Iron Mike’s best chance at winning is to land a counter punch, which could happen, but only if Olivera makes a mistake. Do Bronx has a big reach advantage which he should be able to use to pick Chandler apart from the outside early. Once he’s done a couple rounds, Chandler will get desperate and rush in with something and Olivera will capitalize. Olivera by sub in the 3rd.

Prediction: Charles Oliveira