Charles Oliveira expects to fight Dustin Poirier next.

Poirier is coming off a second-round knockout over Conor McGregor in the UFC 257 headliner last night. It was undoubtedly the biggest win of his career as it puts him on track to earn the lightweight gold next.

The question is who it would be against.

Some observers believe it should be Michael Chandler especially after his impressive UFC debut which resulted in a first-round TKO win over Dan Hooker.

However, Poirier is not too interested in facing Chandler as he believes Oliveira — currently on an eight-fight winning streak and coming off a win over Tony Ferguson — has a better claim than anyone else in the division.

“Oliveira, because he’s never had the opportunity,” Poirier said in the post-fight press conference when asked who he would like to face for the title. “[Justin] Gaethje just came out here and got beat [for the title], as I did… Oliveira probably or let them fight.”

Oliveira certainly appreciated those comments as he responded to Poirier on Twitter soon after.

“I hope to see you soon, @DustinPoirier. Once again congrats for last night’s performance. Hard work pays off, and you delivered. Let’s do it”

Whether Oliveira gets the shot that he deserves remains to be seen for now.

Do you think Poirier should fight Oliveira for the title?