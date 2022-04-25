As UFC 274 approaches, tensions are building between the two men who make up the main event, lightweight champion Charles Oliveria and No.1 contender Justin Gaethje.

Whilst the two competitors have been particularly vocal about their dislike of each other so far, Justin Gaethje has previously called into question the mental resolve of Charles Oliveira. In a video posted to the UFC’s YouTube channel, Gaethje discussed how ‘Do Bronx’ stacks up to the rest of the division, stating that:

“He is not the best in this weight class. I can promise you that. He still has quit, and it’s not even very deep down inside of him.”

Charles Oliveira addresses Gaethje’s comments

Speaking in a recent interview with Olhar da Luta, Oliveira discussed Gaethje’s perception of him, giving the indication that ‘The Highlights’ comments were nothing more than mental warfare.

“Justin Gaethje is coming up with a lot of bullsh*t,” said Oliveira. “I think that’s what he’s trying to do, to win the mind game. But that makes no difference to me. I learned that we have two ears to listen but we also have to let it out… If he thinks he can beat me in a standing fight, he can try to knock me out. If he thinks he’s a better wrestler than me, he can take me down too.” (Transcribed via MMA Clips Brazil).

The two elite lightweights will lock horns at UFC 274 on Saturday, May 7, 2022 with 15 fights in Phoenix, Arizona. Also featured is a women’s strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza, as well as bout between 155lb fan favorites Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson.

Do you think Charles Oliveira will overcome Justin Gaethje at UFC 274? Which fight are you looking forward to the most?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.