With recent rumblings that the targeted UFC 257 lightweight clash of Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor has hit somewhat of a stumbling block in regards to contract negotiations with the former, recent signing, Michael Chandler has offered to meet McGregor on January 23rd. instead.



A report from ESPN MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani recently outlined how the promotion may consider recent interim champion, Justin Gaethje as a possible opponent for McGregor in the Dubliner’s earmarked January return, although he stressed that the rematch between Poirier and McGregor is more likely to take place than not.



The current lightweight waters remain murky to a certain extent following UFC 254 headliner, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s surprising decision to announce his retirement from the sport, however, UFC president, Dana White remains confident that the undefeated Dagestani will make a return in search of a previously planned 30-0 professional record.



While both Chandler and former interim champion, Tony Ferguson have respectively voiced their willingness to meet each other, that pairing has still yet to be nailed down. Three-time Bellator lightweight gold holder, Chandler has now today expressed his interest in meeting McGregor instead of both Poirier and Gaethje if the stumbling block currently presented proves too difficult to scale.

“Looks like Dustin (Poirier) and Tony (Ferguson) are the ones holding up contracts,” Chandler tweeted this afternoon.”I’m ready to sign when you are @thenotoriousmma (Conor McGregor) @magIIC @paradigmsports“

Sanford MMA mainstay Chandler, of course, made championship weight at UFC 254 in October, serving as a backup to the lightweight title unification headliner between the previously mentioned, Khabib and Gaethje, with his services not required on that occasion.



Upon Chandler’s promotional bow, he’ll enter the Octagon riding a two-fight winning streak, following knockout wins over Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Sidney Outlaw, and former WEC and UFC lightweight best, Benson Henderson.