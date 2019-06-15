Chael Sonnen Announces Retirement From MMA Following TKO Loss To Lyoto Machida At Bellator 222

Spread the word!













Longtime mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Chael Sonnen has announced his retirement from the sport.

Earlier tonight (Fri. June 14, 2019) Sonnen was defeated in the co-main event of Bellator 222 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida finished “The Bad Guy” in the second round after dropping Sonnen with a knee, and finishing him with some nasty ground-and-pound on the canvas.

In his post-fight interview with “Big” John McCarthy, Sonnen announced that this would be his last fight in MMA competition. Sonnen placed his gloves in the center of the cage and walked away.

Check out his announcement below:

“I’m walking out, I appreciate the memories, and goodbye.”

The ride is over. @ChaelSonnen announces that he is retiring. ✊ pic.twitter.com/kNMQEIdIKq — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) June 15, 2019

Sonnen has been competing in MMA since 1997. He had a memorable run with the UFC for several years, in which he challenged for several titles. Unfortunately for the Oregon native, he was never able to get his hands on the gold. He was, however able to share the Octagon with some of the greatest fighters of all time; including Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, Fedor Emelianenko, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, Lyoto Machida, and many more.

Now, at 42-years-old, Sonnen will call it a career on a two-fight losing streak. He will be forever remembered as one of the best trash talkers the sport has ever seen, and one of the biggest draws of all time.