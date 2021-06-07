Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson survived a heavy knockdown to see the final bell in his boxing debut on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul.

The former NFL star started well winning the opening two rounds on our card. Johnson was throwing some slick stuff but often seemed to be off balance. His opponent, Brian Maxwell grew into the fight and started to catch up with the man he called his “idol” pre-fight.

In the final frame, Maxwell landed a huge shot to drop Johnson. ‘Ochocinco’ did well to climb back to his feet and see out the last few seconds on seriously wobbly legs. Check out the highlights below.

