The PFL (Professional Fighters League) have confirmed the signing of former two-time GLORY Kickboxing welterweight champion, Cedric Doumbe to a multi-fight deal, following links to a move and debut with the UFC last year ahead of the promotion’s debut in France.

Doumbe, 30, a native of Cameroon, currently boasts an undefeated 4-0 professional mixed martial arts record, since transitioning from kickboxing back in 2021.

Last featuring professionally in Paris at an MMA Grand Prix: Paris billed event back in March of this year, Cedric Doumbe landed a second round TKO win over Pawel Kilmas in the French capital.

Cedric Doumbe has been teasing news of a move on his official social media

Teasing news of his impending move in recent weeks, Doumbe, a decorated striker issued a plea to viewers and fans on his official YouTube channel, urging them to vote on a poll to determine whether he should sign for the PFL, UFC, or Bellator MMA.

However, as per official confirmation from the PFL this Wednesday evening, the 83-7-1 kickboxing star, Doumbe has penned a multi-fight deal with the organization.

“-2x GLORY Kickboxing welterweight champion

-2016 A1 WGP final tournament champion

-World Kickboxing Association world champion

“The Best” HAS ARRIVED,” PFL tweeted. “Welcome to the Professional Fighter’s League @CedricDoumbe.”

A heralded kickboxing talent, Doumbe, most recently featured at GLORY 77: Rotterdam abc in January 2021, securing a second round KO win over Murthel Groenhart.

Over the course of his decorated and gold-laden professional kickboxing tenure, Cedric Doumbe has landed victories over the likes of Brad Riddell, Nieky Holzkien, Yoann Kongolo, Yohan Lidon, Thonchai Sitsongpeenong Jimmy Vienot, Harut Grigorian, and Alim Baiev to name a few.

Following UFC 287 last month in Miami, Florida – Doumbe posted a cryptic tweet aimed at two-time undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya.

Ahead of UFC Fight Night Paris last September, Doumbe was linked with a move to the organization and a debut at the Accor Arena event, in a matchup against Darian Weeks, however, the French MMA Federation called a halt to the pairing, declaring that fighters competing with less than 10 professional fights should not compete against other competitors with a four-fight plus differential in experience.