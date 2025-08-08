Carlos Prates Recaps His Frustrating Fight With Ian Garry “I Did Something Really Wrong”

Carlos Prates is a part of the famous ‘Fighting Nerds’ group and has quickly risen through the ranks at Welterweight and made himself a fan favourite.

Welterweight is a division that is stacked with a huge number of talented fighters, and with the new champion Jack Della Maddalena taking on Islam Makhachev, things are about to get very interesting at 170lbs.

The likes of Sean Brady and Shavkat Rakhmonov are waiting for their opportunity to have a crack at the title.

Carlos Prates explains the big mistake he made against Ian Garry

On a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound show, Prates explained the error, which he believes led him to lose his fight against Ian Garry.

Prates believes he let the fight slip in the last round when he had Garry badly hurt towards the end of the fight, but was unable to capitalise on the opportunity.

“That was a really big mistake I did in the fight, you know. We come to the fight with a game plan, and I didn’t try to make my game plan. I was really confident, like I’m gonna knock him out anytime, I have five rounds. Also, he (Ian Garry) is really smart, a really good fighter. No excuse, but I feel like I did something wrong.”

Prates then explained that he is open to a rematch with Garry and that he would not make the same mistake twice.

“Yeah, we can fight again. And next time I’m gonna do different.”

Prates has an Opportunity to regain his hype at UFC 319

The main card of UFC 319 sees Prates take on the veteran Geoff Neal, with the pair both looking to make their way into the top five of the division.

Neal has been a mainstay at 170lbs, known for his heavy hands and striking heavy style.

The matchup with Prates is one that has got fans excited, as they will get to see two of the division best strikers try and knock each other out for three rounds.

A win for either fighter will make a big statement, and they will most likely find themselves in a top-five fight next.