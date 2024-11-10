Carlos Prates Fires Back at Foul Play Allegations After Neil Magny KO: ‘Come Here and Let Me Hit You’

UFC star Carlos Prates has hit back at foul play allegations in the wake of his knockout win over Neil Magny.

Over the course of the last twelve months, Carlos Prates has emerged as a really interesting contender in the UFC’s welterweight division. He has a dynamic style, an interesting personality and the kind of determination that is bound to draw in the attention of the UFC higher-ups.

Last night, Carlos Prates went head to head with Neil Magny in the main event of UFC Vegas 100. The expectation was that it’d serve as a really tough test for Prates – in the end, though, he was able to dust Magny off with relative ease.

After the bout, some questioned whether or not Magny quit as opposed to being directly knocked out. Carlos, meanwhile, disagrees pretty strongly.

Carlos Prates dismisses any notion of foul play in his glancing KO of Neil Magny at #UFCVegas100.



Carlos Prates wants respect for his power

“I think they should be come here and I give a punch on his head and after [that] they can talk…When I punch you, no matter where, or how, you’re going to get hurt… I think people are talking sh*t. They should come here and let me hit his head.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

This is a man who knows just how good he is. He’s confident in his abilities, he doesn’t take himself too seriously, and he has very realistic ambitions of going after a world title. If he’s able to get through someone like Magny with that level of ease, one can only imagine what he’d do to some of the other fighters lingering around the top 10.

In terms of who is next for him, nobody knows for sure. There’s a chance he’ll get the opportunity to battle someone like Kamaru Usman, a former champion, but even if that isn’t the next one up for him, he’s earned the right to get a big name.