Dana White, UFC launch tributes to late Rocky actor Carl Weathers: ‘Apollo Creed was one of my favorite characters’

The world reacts to the death of actor Carl Weathers who was famed for his role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise.

It was recently announced that the beloved actor had passed away at the age of 76. Before becoming an actor Weathers was a linebacker, playing at Long Beach City College and San Diego State during his collegiate career before spending a year with the Oakland Raiders. After a year playing in the NFL Weathers headed to the Canadian Football League, enjoying two years at the BC Lions.

Carl Weathers draws massive tributes from Dana White and other UFC stars

Weathers began working as an extra and had his first significant role in 1975. It would be four years later when the American took up his career-defining role as Apollo Creed in Rocky II, III, IV. Sill to his day the Rocky franchise still has a devoted fanbase, many shared their sadness on hearing of the actors passing, describing their own connection to Weathers.

RIP Carl Weathers 😢 Apollo Creed was one of my favorite characters of all time 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QIQkpauGc0 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) February 2, 2024

Weathers would go on to star I. numerous films and television series – notably acting as Dilon in Predator, Chubbs Peterson in Happy Gilmore and as Greef Karga in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

Many around the combat sports world took to social media to show their respect to Weathers –

