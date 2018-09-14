Canelo vs. GGG II Weigh-Ins Live Now

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will collide once again.

Last year, the pair of world-class middleweights clashed in Las Vegas, Nevada in a tremendous back-and-forth affair. The fight went all 12 rounds, and when it was all said and done, many believed Golovkin handily took the fight on the judges’ scorecards.

Instead, some controversial scorecards were read out en-route to a Majority Draw decision. Despite the draw, Golovkin retained his WBA (Super), WBC, and IBO middleweight titles. Of course, given the way one of the most highly-anticipated boxing events in recent memory ended, a rematch was warranted.

The bout was originally slated for May 5th earlier this year. However, that was scrapped after Canelo failed a drug test for the banned substance, clenbuterol. Now, the two rivals will once again fight to determine who is the best middleweight in boxing today. It all goes down tomorrow (Sat. September 15, 2018) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out the full card here:

Main card (HBO PPV, 8 P.M. ET)

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin

Jaime Mungula (154)vs Brandon Cook (153.2)

David Lemieux (160) vs. Gary O’Sullivan (159.2)

Roman Gonzalez (114.8) vs. Moises Fuentes (116)

Tonight (Fri. September 14, 2018) Canelo and Golovkin will face off one final time before stepping into the ring against one another. Check out the official weigh-ins for Canelo vs. GGG II here below: