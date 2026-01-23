Can Jasmine Jasudavicius Still Reach the UFC Flyweight Title? Odds and Next Fight

Jasmine Jasudavicius stands at a career crossroads after her five-fight win streak ended against Manon Fiorot at UFC Vancouver. The Canadian flyweight entered that October 18 bout as a +210 underdog, with betting lines showing Fiorot’s status as the division’s top contender. The fight ended in a first-round TKO, halting Jasudavicius’s momentum and dropping her record to 14-4.

Before that setback, Jasudavicius had built genuine title momentum. Her streak included victories over Miranda Maverick, Priscila Cachoeira, and a submission win against former strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade at UFC 315. That May 10 victory came via rear-naked choke at 2:40 of the first round, establishing her as a serious threat in the 125-pound division. Bookmakers who do sports betting had installed her as a moderate favorite in that matchup, recognizing her grappling advantage.

Jasmine Jasudavicius UFC Flyweight Title Picture 2026: Odds, Next Fight, How to Reach Championship

The loss to Fiorot reshuffled the division’s hierarchy. Valentina Shevchenko currently holds the women’s flyweight championship, with Fiorot positioned as the immediate challenger after their Vancouver encounter. This creates a clear bottleneck at the top, forcing contenders like Jasudavicius to navigate a crowded field of qualified opponents.

Betting markets have begun speculating on Jasudavicius’s next move. In a February 2025 interview, she identified three potential opponents: Rose Namajunas, Erin Blanchfield, and Maycee Barber. All three matchups carry distinct implications for her title trajectory. A bout with Namajunas would pit two experienced veterans against each other, likely producing close odds given their complementary skill sets. Blanchfield represents a grappler-versus-grappler test, while Barber would match Jasudavicius against a six-fight win streak.

The division’s current rankings show Shevchenko as champion, followed by Fiorot at number one, Natalia Silva at two, and Alexa Grasso at three. Jasudavicius sits at number six, meaning she needs at least one high-profile victory to re-enter serious title contention.

Geography may influence the timing. Jasudavicius trains in St. Catharines, Ontario, making Toronto a natural destination for a marquee fight. UFC matchmakers have shown willingness to book her frequently, giving her six fights since January 2023. This activity level suggests she could return by summer 2026, with June or July being realistic targets mentioned in her recent interviews.

For Jasudavicius to secure a title shot by 2027, she must win two consecutive fights against ranked opposition. The first victory would likely need to come against someone in the 4-7 ranking range, with bookmakers probably listing her as a small favorite or narrow underdog depending on the specific matchup. A second win against a top-three opponent would then position her as the mandatory challenger, especially if Fiorot receives her rematch with Shevchenko first.

The division’s depth complicates this path. Betting markets will watch her next opponent announcement closely, as the matchup will signal whether UFC views her as a legitimate title threat or a gatekeeper to the elite tier.