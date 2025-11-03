Can 41-Year-Old Muslim Salikhov Extend Win streak Against Uroš Medić Medic at UFC Vegas 111?

The welterweight division presents a clash on November 8 at UFC Vegas 111 when Russian striker Muslim Salikhov faces Serbian knockout artist Uroš Medić in a three-round main card bout. Both fighters arrive with significant finishing power that suggests this matchup carries considerable volatility.

Uroš Medić vs. Muslim Salikhov

Current odds positioning reflects Medić as a moderate favorite with lines around -180 for his moneyline, while Salikhov operates as an underdog at approximately +155. This probability distribution suggests roughly 61.6% implied probability for Medić and 38.4% for Salikhov when vig is removed. The moneyline opened relatively tight, with early pricing showing similar close positioning across competing outlets. You can find odds on this fight on your favorite betting app, or as they would say in Arabic, برامج المراهنات

Salikhov, at 41 years old, has cultivated a reputation as one of the division’s most dangerous and creative finishers. His professional record stands at 22-5 overall with 15 knockout victories. The Russian has engineered an impressive three-fight winning streak dating back to July 2024.

Medić brings a contrasting profile at 32 years old and 6’1″ in height. His record of 11-3 presents a fighter who has yet to go the distance in the UFC, with a perfect finishing rate across his professional fights, recording 10 wins and 3 losses with only finishes. The Serbian has completed two victories since transitioning into his current campaign, most recently defeating Gilbert Urbina in one minute at UFC Vegas 109 in August 2025. Prior to that, he defeated Tim Means with a convincing first-round technical knockout in April 2024, earning his second Performance of the Night bonus in the process.

The statistical composition of both fighters reveals significant contrasts in the UFC. Salikhov lands 3.39 significant strikes per minute with 49% accuracy, operating from an orthodox stance. Medić maintains higher output at 5.47 strikes per minute with 60% accuracy while operating from a southpaw position. This dynamic creates complications for Salikhov, whose previous matchups have not regularly involved southpaw opponents with such output volume.

Regarding wrestling components, Salikhov records 1.08 takedowns per 15 minutes at 32% accuracy with 72% takedown defense, while Medić registers minimal wrestling demand at 0.36 takedowns per 15 minutes at 50% accuracy with 55% takedown defense. The physical measurements include a one-inch reach advantage for Medić despite comparable heights, a marginal benefit that could influence striking exchanges.

The main event context, with Gabriel Bonfim opposing Randy Brown in the headline attraction, positions this welterweight clash as a crucial fight for both competitors seeking rankings movement and continued divisional relevance. Both Salikhov and Medić operate below the elite tier, making victory here significant for career trajectory decisions by promoters regarding future matchmaking opportunities. The stakes transcend typical fight bonus compensation, extending into fighter compensation and event card positioning for subsequent promotional cycles.