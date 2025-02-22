Callum Smith Overwhelms Joshua Buatsi in Explosive 12-Round Slugfest – Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 Highlights

Callum Smith is your new interim WBO light heavyweight world champion!

Stepping inside the squared circle against Joshua Buatsi inside the AMD Arena in Riyadh, the all-Brit battle delivered an exciting edge-of-your-seat scrap for 12 full rounds. In the end, it was ‘Mundo’ who ran away with it on the scorecards to claim interim light heavyweight gold.

Smith relentlessly worked his opponent’s body throughout the fight, but as Smith began to lose steam, Buatsi picked up some much-needed momentum in the later rounds.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as Smith came back strong in the 11th and 12th rounds, punishing Buatsi with big shots to the head and body. At one point in the final round, Buatsi appeared to be out on his feet, but to his credit, he stayed upright long enough to hear the final bell.

Official Result: Callum Smith def. Joshua Buatsi via unanimous decision (119-110, 115-113, 116-112) to win the WBO interim light heavyweight world championship.

Check out highlights from callum smith vs. Joshua Buatsi:

8-4 Callum Smith for me but WHAT A FIGHT!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/mtkA6mjCKB — On The Record Boxing (@OnTheRecordBox) February 22, 2025