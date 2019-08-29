Cain Velasquez ‘Shocked’ At Reaction To Professional Wrestling Debut

Spread the word!













Cain Velasquez surprised many in his pro wrestling debut, pulling off some impressive athletic maneuvers considering his lengthy injury history. He was doing flips and pulling off other moves that many thought would be impossible for him to do.

Yet, Velasquez seemed to enjoy the moment and once it was finished he was shocked at the reaction.

“I was kind of shocked, to be honest,” Velasquez said to MMA Junkie. “I didn’t know what to expect, I wasn’t sure how many people would actually be watching and tuning in to watch, I did a match and heard all the positive things from people. It was great. I was shocked. The whole night I was asking my wife, ‘What just happened?’

“For me, I know what I can do and I feel like learning wrestling for the short time that I’ve learned it, it feels very natural to me,” Velasquez continued. “I loved it. I love going out there and competing and I can’t wait to do more of it.”

Now, with the success Velasquez is having in wrestling, the question of if he will fight in MMA again is to be seen. He returned to the Octagon earlier this year and was knocked out by Francis Ngannou in the first round. Before that, he last fought two-and-a-half years earlier.

Although wrestling is his new passion, he isn’t one to close the door on a possible return to MMA.

“I’ve always loved MMA as well from when I started doing it until now,” Velasquez said. “I’m still training and I still love it, so I’m not sure if I’m done yet. I still love MMA but pro wrestling is something I really love as well. It hit me by surprise and I wasn’t sure if I would like it or if I could even do it at first. I’ve become a natural to it. I love the acting side of it, the entertainment. I get to do stuff that’s physical then it also looks cool.”

If Velasquez does not come back, he goes down as one of the greatest heavyweights of all-time.

