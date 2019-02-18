Cain Velasquez Addresses Potential Retirement After UFC Phoenix Loss

Cain Velasquez addresses his potential retirement from the sport of MMA following his latest loss.

Velasquez had been out of action leading into this fight due to a lingering back injury required surgery. His previous fight saw him beat Travis Browne at UFC 200 in July 2016.



The former UFC heavyweight champion returned to the Octagon last night, but things didn’t go as planned. He was KO’d by Francis Ngannou in just 26 seconds in the headliner of UFC on ESPN 1.

After the fight, he opened up on potential retirement from the sport. The former champ made it known at the UFC Phoenix post-fight press conference that he’s not interested in making any definitive decisions yet.



“We’ll see what happens,” Velasquez told reporters including MMAjunkie. “I go into everything and I do it at my best ability. I feel like if I can be the best, I really won’t do it, and that’s not the case with this whole camp. It’s just something that happened. It’s frustrating more to the people out watching me. They expect a lot from me, and I expect even more from myself.”



“I saw all the shots Francis was throwing. I saw his speed, and it looked a lot faster on video than being in there. Seeing his timing, I felt great. I felt like I could get inside. I turned him back to the cage, and my knee gives out.”

