After picking up a couple of titles overseas, highly touted prospect Mason Jones is set to make his UFC debut.

The undefeated Jones comes to the UFC after picking up a pair of first-round finishes in 2020. First, the 25-year-old stopped Joe McColgan in March at Cage Warriors 113 to claim the promotions vacant lightweight championship. He followed that up with a victory over Adam Proctor at September’s Cage Warriors 116 to win their welterweight belt. Jones has won all 10 of his professional fights since debuting in 2017, with seven of his victories coming by way of stoppage. All but one of his fights have taken place in the Cage Warriors organization.

Welcoming him to the UFC’s octagon will be Mike ‘Beast Boy’ Davis. Davis first drew fight fans attention in an exciting fight against Sodiq Yusuff on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018. Despite coming out on the wrong end of the decision, many were impressed by his performance, and a couple regional victories saw him earn an invitation to the UFC. After dropping his debut, he bounced back by dominating Thomas Gifford over three rounds in a one-sided beatdown. He did not compete in 2020, as he was twice forced to drop out of a fight against Giga Chikadze.

Jones and Davis are expected to clash on January 20, at UFC Fight Island 8. That card will take place in the middle of the week as part of the UFC’s International Fight Week. It is currently without a headliner, after Khamzat Chimaev was forced to pull out of his fight against Leon Edwards. The week will be bookended by a Fight Night event featuring Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar, and UFC 257, headlined by the rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

