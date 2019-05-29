Cage Warriors Bantamweight Champ Jack Shore Inks UFC Deal

Spread the word!













The UFC has added another name to their already deep 135-pound division.

Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan has announced that his promotion’s bantamweight champion, Jack Shore, has inked a deal with the UFC:

“Welcome to the @ufc Mr @jackshoremma#ufc#cagewarriors#champ super happy to hand Jack his ufc contract, such an ambassador for our sport”

Speaking to MMA Fighting, “Tank” offered his reaction to the big news:

“It’s been a long time coming and all the hard work has paid off,” Shore said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait to show that I can hang with the best guys in the world.

“Thanks to my family, friends, sponsors, coaches and teammates at Tillery Combat, and my manager Graham Boylan.”

Shore is a proven finisher inside the cage. He is currently undefeated at 11-0 in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. All but one of his victories have come by way of finish. In his last outing, Shore submitted Scott Malone in the third round of their Cage Warriors 104 meeting in April.

Cage Warriors is an English-based MMA promotion that has produced several UFC stars over the years. Notable names include Conor McGregor, Michael Bisping, Gegard Mousasi, Dan Hardy, Antonio Silva, Dennis Siver, and more.